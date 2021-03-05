IMI’s (IMI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised IMI to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,292.40 ($16.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,293.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.12. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

