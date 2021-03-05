IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $37.99 on Monday. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

