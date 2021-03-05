IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IMAX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 12,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,281. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

