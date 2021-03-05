IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.71 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IMAX by 703.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

