IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.71 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IMAX by 703.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.