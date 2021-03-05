IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -2.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

