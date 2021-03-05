Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $34,500,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $33,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

