Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $408,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

