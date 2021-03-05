Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 293.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

