Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novavax by 627.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.