IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $45,094.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

