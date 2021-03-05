iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,302. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

