IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,254,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $87.26. 350,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,038. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.