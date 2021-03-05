Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Icade from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Icade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

