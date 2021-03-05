iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 7,966,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,504,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

IBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get iBio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in iBio by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iBio by 591.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iBio by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of iBio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.