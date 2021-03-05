IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,173. The company has a market cap of $379.53 million and a PE ratio of 24.25. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.