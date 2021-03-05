Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

