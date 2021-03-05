HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 3,969,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. HUYA has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

