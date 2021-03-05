Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 445,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 238,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.
HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
