Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 445,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 238,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 399,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

