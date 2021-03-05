Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) PT Raised to $63.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HURN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -260.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,793,000 after acquiring an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

