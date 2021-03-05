Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $17.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,612,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,252,000 after buying an additional 253,188 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

