Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $17.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.
NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,612,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,252,000 after buying an additional 253,188 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
