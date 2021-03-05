Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.77.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.50. 846,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

