HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 7.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $439.89 and last traded at $461.00. Approximately 1,097,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 524,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.69 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

