Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.15

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 8766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

