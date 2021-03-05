Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $60.48 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

