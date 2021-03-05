HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.76.

HP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.82. 352,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,464. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,895 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $413,229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

