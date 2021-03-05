Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.