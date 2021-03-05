Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) vs. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Comparison

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Horizon Global has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -9.99% -4,042.82% -12.32% Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Horizon Global and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Horizon Global currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 89.24%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.23%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Global and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $690.45 million 0.35 $80.75 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.82 $89.57 million $3.85 21.03

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Horizon Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, and Witter Towbar brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

