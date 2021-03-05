Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $326.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.70 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $307.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

