Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.92

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 2253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

