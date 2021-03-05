Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 239.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

