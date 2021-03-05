Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 70,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,548. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

