Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 70,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,548. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

