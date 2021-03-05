HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HMG remained flat at $$12.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.18. HMG/Courtland Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

