Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.93

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $260.93 and last traded at $260.42, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.