Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

HIMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

HIMX stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

