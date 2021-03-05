Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.96

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 12725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

