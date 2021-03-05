HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 162,817 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,817 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of TCG BDC worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

