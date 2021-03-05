HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Switch worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

