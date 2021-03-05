HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,234 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 217,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 114,265 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

