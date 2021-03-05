HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The AES by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The AES by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

AES opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.