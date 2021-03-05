HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,476 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI opened at $57.27 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

