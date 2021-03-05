HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 103,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 37,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,813. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.