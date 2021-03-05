HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 134.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

NYSE BA traded down $10.11 on Friday, reaching $214.60. 403,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

