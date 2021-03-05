HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 586 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,602,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 262,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $117.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,031.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,277.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,098.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 732.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

