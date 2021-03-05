HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 112,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,456. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total transaction of $652,764.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,458 shares of company stock worth $4,262,035 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

