HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 53,313 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

FSK stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.