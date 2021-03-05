Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 4,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

