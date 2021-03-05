Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HFRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 525,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

