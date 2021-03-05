Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HFRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 525,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
