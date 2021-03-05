Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYBT remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Heyu Biological Technology
