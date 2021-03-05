Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYBT remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Heyu Biological Technology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

