Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock worth $36,840,055. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

