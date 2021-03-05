Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $211.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSKA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $166.88 on Monday. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 62.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

